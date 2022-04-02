Nifty Calculator–Market Kya Lagta Hai–Uppar ya Neeche ?

NIFTY CALCULATOR March 2022

Do check this video on Nifty Calculator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k

What is a Nifty Calculator?

-> As per the weightage given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic (where you put the worst possible prices you think. Default 10% down)

Optimistic (the best prices possible. Default 10% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental (prices on any reasoning)

Please Note as weights change every day by a small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves, etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing the default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks that you think may not do the default move.

Also do remember there is not a direct correlation between the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

Nifty is now at the middle from a recent low of 16400 and 18600 the highs.

Putting in the numbers looks like we are going to stay sideways for some time. What’s your call?

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, = 41.75% of Nifty.

Top 10 stocks constitute 58.48% of the Nifty

Top 20 stocks constitute 77.06% of the Nifty

Reliance is the top weight at 11.89%, followed by Infosys at 9.13%. 20%+ of the Index.

Reliance + HDFC Twins = 25.43% of Nifty (Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. 25% of India’s GDP is not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

HDFC Twins together constitute 14.09% of Nifty (reducing now for some time)

Bottom 23 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 15.17%

Sectoral Observations

Some notable changes :

Consumer goods sector is now divided into Consumer Durables and FMCG. 'Oil and Gas' now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and consumable fuels'. Coal India now classified under Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under metals. IOC out from index which was classified under Oil and Gas 'Automobile' Sector renamed as 'Automobile and Auto Components'. 'Metals' renamed as 'Metals and Mining'. Coal India no longer classified under this sector. 'Cement and Cement Products' sector renamed as 'Construction Material'. 'Pharma' sector renamed as 'Healthcare' and Apollo hospital is included in the index under this sector. 'Fertilizers and Pesticides' sector renamed as 'Chemicals'.

Weightage Changes

Banks and Financials are now reduced to 35-37% from 37-38% a few months back. It has seen a bottom of 33.16 in July 2020.

Oil and Gas from 16.18% in July 2020 to 13.62%. 'Oil and Gas' is now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels'. Coal India is now classified under Oil, Gas, and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under Metals . IOC out from the index which was classified under Oil and Gas.

is now classified under Oil, Gas, and Consumable fuels. . IOC out from the index which was classified under Oil and Gas. Power at just 1.81%. Media at 0.

Metals from 2.15 to 3.4%. Coal India is now classified under ‘Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels’. Earlier it was under Metals.

IT weight increased from 14.48% in April 2020 to 17.67% in February 2022. Its weight reduced from 19.09% in December 2021 to 18.18% in March 2022.

Automobile at 4.8%

Pharma weights at 3.99%. Pharma is now renamed Healthcare. Apollo Hospitals added in the index under this sector.

Recent changes in Nifty

Recent Changes in Nifty Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Ambuja Cements Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Bosch Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Grasim Industries Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 02-04-2018 Titan Company Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 28-09-2018 Lupin Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 28-09-2018 JSW Steel Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 29-03-2019 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 29-03-2019 Britannia Industries Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 27-09-2019 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 27-09-2019 Nestle India Ltd. Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 19-03-2020 Yes Bank Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 19-03-2020 Shree Cements Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 31-07-2020 Vedanta Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 31-07-2020 HDFC Life Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 31-03-2021 Gail Limited Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 31-03-2021 Tata Consumer Products Inclusion into Index Nifty 50 31-03-2022 IOC Exclusion from Index Nifty 50 31-03-2022 Apollo Hospitals Inclusion into Index

End..

