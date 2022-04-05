Tuesday April 5, 2022 21:10 Technical Analysis

Breakout Radar–ITC , Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, United Spirits, LT Foods, NESCO

A few stocks on the breakout radar.

 

Do read the Disclaimer  ( Assume the writer or his family/friends/clients have exposure in most of the stocks or may in near future. )

Do your risk management.

 

ITC Limited.

A big breakout underway. Sustaining above 258-265 band opens up a move to 300-350. ( Been positive recently after a breakout of 220-225.)

 

It would be interesting to see shareholding data at the end of the quarter. Seems FII selling has got reduced. From 20% plus to sub 10% as of Dec 2021.

Last time it did see a pause after many quarters in Sept 2020. Led to a good bounce from 160-170 to 240. This quarter looks similar.

Coal India – Can it break above the 192-195 band

Aurobindo Pharma – A good basing out channel. A good channel breakout above 730 on cards.

United Spirits – Covered a few times earlier too.

Set for a fresh breakout above 930-935

LT Foods – Can it breakout above the 80-85 resistance. Good Volumes. Also strong volume action in KRBL Chamanlal. Sector to keep on radar.

NESCO Limited –

Disclosure ( recommended at 545 in Technical Traders Club recently )

A good open up theme bet which has broken out with volumes.

 

Nooresh

