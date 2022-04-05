Breakout Radar–ITC , Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, United Spirits, LT Foods, NESCO

A few stocks on the breakout radar.
Do read the Disclaimer ( Assume the writer or his family/friends/clients have exposure in most of the stocks or may in near future. )
Do your risk management.
ITC Limited.
A big breakout underway. Sustaining above 258-265 band opens up a move to 300-350. ( Been positive recently after a breakout of 220-225.)
It would be interesting to see shareholding data at the end of the quarter. Seems FII selling has got reduced. From 20% plus to sub 10% as of Dec 2021.
Last time it did see a pause after many quarters in Sept 2020. Led to a good bounce from 160-170 to 240. This quarter looks similar.
Coal India – Can it break above the 192-195 band
Aurobindo Pharma – A good basing out channel. A good channel breakout above 730 on cards.
United Spirits – Covered a few times earlier too.
Set for a fresh breakout above 930-935
LT Foods – Can it breakout above the 80-85 resistance. Good Volumes. Also strong volume action in KRBL Chamanlal. Sector to keep on radar.
NESCO Limited –
Disclosure ( recommended at 545 in Technical Traders Club recently )
A good open up theme bet which has broken out with volumes.
