Stocks on Radar–Reliance Inds, Maruti, Tata Motors, Delta Corp, Zee

Quick look at some interesting charts which are showing good base formations.

Reliance Inds – Multiple Bottoms at 2300 odd. Now reversing.

Maruti – Retest of Breakout

Tata Motors – Holding Strong in a sideways consolidation.

Delta Corp - In the 250-300 range.

Zee – Very interestingly placed for a strong bounce. Retest of the breakout and the announcement day price.

