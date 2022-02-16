Wednesday February 16, 2022 8:58 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Reliance Inds, Maruti, Tata Motors, Delta Corp, Zee

Quick look at some interesting charts which are showing good base formations.

 

For charts and updates during the day

Free Broadcast Channels   https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content  Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

 

Reliance Inds – Multiple Bottoms at 2300 odd. Now reversing.

 

Reliance Inds Bottom

 

Maruti – Retest of Breakout

Maruti dip

 

Tata Motors – Holding Strong in a sideways consolidation.

 

Tata Motors

 

Delta Corp  - In the 250-300 range.

 

Delta Corp Range

 

Zee – Very interestingly placed for a strong bounce. Retest of the breakout and the announcement day price.

Zee

 

THE BEST TIME TO SUBSCRIBE OUR SERVICES is after a correction !! So do checkout

 

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO    https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash   https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report  https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase   https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

 

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING MUMBAI – MARCH 5-6th  ( Last few seats left)

Check content here - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training

Venue – Karl Residency Andheri West

Fees – Rs 16000

Bonus – Get Online Video Course Access for 1 year for free.

If you done the Online Course. A discount of 6000 rs on the Classroom Course.

For any queries email on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp 7977801488

Payment Link - https://imjo.in/D53tkX

There is no eligibility to join the course. Just need to know basic market terms – Long, Buy, Sell , Short etc.

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Corrections are Healthy but How to overcome fear of falling prices. Current Market View.

    February 15, 2022

  2. Nifty Calculator–Market Kya Lagta Hai–Uppar ya Neeche ?

    February 7, 2022

  3. Classroom Technical Analysis Training Programme- Mumbai March 5-6th

    February 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.