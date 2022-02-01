Stocks on Breakout Radar–Indusind Bank, BEL ,Nalco .. . Technical Analysis Training Mumbai 5th-6th March

I wrote an interesting post the morning Indian markets bottomed out last week.
Do Read -
Capitulation – VIX hits closer to 40 on Nasdaq and S&P 500 Vix. Time to Deploy over next few days.
The last time we were at 16400-16500 - https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1481460679165214721
So lucky streak continues with two bottoms.
Now that the Fed Event as well as Budget is done with. Time to focus on stock specific and sector specific trends.
INDUSIND BANK – Bouncing yet again from the supports.
BEL – When will it get out of this 195-220 range.
NALCO – Setting up for next leg of the move to 150
Reliance Infra – A big breakout possible above 110. Risky given the history
SPARC – Consolidating after a breakout
Vedanta - On radar above 345
