Nifty Calculator–Market Kya Lagta Hai–Uppar ya Neeche ?

What is Nifty Calculator?

-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic (where you put the worst possible prices you think. Default 10% down)

Optimistic (the best prices possible. Default 10% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental (prices on any reasoning)

Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

· Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

· Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

· Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

· Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.

· Also do remember there is not a direct co-relation of the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

· One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

· There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated and economy is struggling from 10k-12k-14k Nifty. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

· Nifty now at the middle from a recent low of 16400 and 18600 the highs.

· Putting in the numbers looks we are going to stay sideways for some time. What’s your call?

Interesting Observations

· Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, = 41.18% of Nifty.

· Top 10 stocks constitute 58.34% of Nifty

· Top 20 stocks constitute 76.96% of Nifty

· Reliance is the top weight at 10.86%, followed by HDFC Bank at 8.58%. 20% of the Index.

· Reliance + HDFC Twins = 25.46% of Nifty (Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. 25% of India GDP not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

· HDFC Twins together constitutes 14.6% of Nifty (reducing now for some time. At one time it was as high as 17)

· Bottom 24 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 16.15%

Sectoral Observations

· Banks and Financials are now reduced to 36-37% from 37-38% a few months back. It has seen a bottom of 33.16 in July 2020.

· Oil and Gas from 16.18% in July 2020 to 12.61%

· Power at just 1.86%. After a long time Media at 0. Metals from 2.15 to 3.34%

· IT weight increased from 14.48% in April 2020 to 17.5% in January 2022. Its weight reduced from 19.09% in December 2021 to 17.5% in January 2022

· Automobile at 5.42%

· Pharma weights at ~3.2%

