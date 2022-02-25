Friday February 25, 2022 9:03 Technical Analysis

India Vix and Nifty–The Panic finally sets in India as well. Time to Accumulate

India VIx finally hits 30 +

Historically the volatility remains higher for next few weeks but in hindsight this has been the best period for Investment and durable bottoms are made.

 

Nifty and India Vix

 

  • 2011-2013 was a major bottom made around that 30-35 mark.
  • Did not consider 2014 as it was Election event.
  • 2015 saw a quick bounce but did not sustain.
  • Generally accumulating over the next few weeks in the volatility and fear has been a good time for somebody with a view of 6-12 months.
  • For traders one needs to wait for the VIX to cool down to increase size.

Conclusion

I was bullish at 16400-16800 in the last couple of dips and stick to the longer term view in the current fall due to an event.  The risk-reward is well placed for 6-18 months. Will be sharing more data points and charts in a weekend post.

 

 

Will be discussing about sectors in this session.

 

How to find major trend changes in sectors

Date : 27th February
Time : 11 am to 1 pm
Pricing : 500 Rs

https://rigipay.com/g/RmfdxrL5LE

Registered attendees will also be receiving the recording.

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Stocks on Radar–Reliance Inds, Maruti, Tata Motors, Delta Corp, Zee

    February 16, 2022

  2. Corrections are Healthy but How to overcome fear of falling prices. Current Market View.

    February 15, 2022

  3. Nifty Calculator–Market Kya Lagta Hai–Uppar ya Neeche ?

    February 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.