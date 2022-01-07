Stocks on Radar–Textiles–Banswara, RSWM, Nitin Spinners, NbVentures, Nalco, Indian Hotels, GTPL Hathway

Download Our App
Continue to like the Textile Sector as a long term bet.
We covered the Sector in January 28th 2021 – Can download the old report here. We had covered and rode it well in 2014-2017 too – Check this old post
Our Spin Basket Smallcase is now up 40% plus in 4 mths - https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/smallcase/NOMNM_0004
Some Textile Charts below.
Disclosure – Author is heavily biased as has holdings across textile stocks and recommended to clients. We may book partial profits at higher levels. Do your own research and risk management.
Banswara Syntex – 4 year highs.
RSWM – Near 5 year highs
Nitin Spinners – Back to Fresh Breakout.
NB Ventures – Good Consolidation.
Nalco – Interestingly placed. Aluminium at 2900 not far from recent highs of 3200 +. Stock is waiting to breakout above the 106 mark.
Lincoln Pharma – Lots of Insider Buying – Check the Insider Trading Report
Indian Hotels – 2006-2021 zero returns with highs at 150-160. Breakout and Retest Now. A good open up trade if one has patience.
GTPL Hathway – Good Consolidation and Trend.
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer