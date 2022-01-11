Stocks on Radar–Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Sunteck Realty , Kolte Patil, SP Apparels, Indian Terrain & Heranba Inds.

Some quickcharts
Shrimp Stocks look interesting.
Check this tweet on a stock which i dont track – Coastal Corporation
Avanti Feeds – Good Range Consolidation. Watch for 590
Apex Frozen – Above 320 on watch
Realty Sector continues to look as a leader.
Sunteck Realty Breaks out. A retest would be good.
Kolte Patil – A strong base at 280-300. On close radar for a break of 330. One of the cheaper bets
SP Apparels – Another Textile ( Garmenting ) stock at a new all time high. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club
Heranba Inds – Another Agro Chemical changing trends. Others in strong trend – UPL , Astec Life.
