Stocks on Radar–Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Sunteck Realty , Kolte Patil, SP Apparels, Indian Terrain & Heranba Inds.

Shrimp Stocks look interesting.

Check this tweet on a stock which i dont track – Coastal Corporation

Avanti Feeds – Good Range Consolidation. Watch for 590

Apex Frozen – Above 320 on watch

Realty Sector continues to look as a leader.

Sunteck Realty Breaks out. A retest would be good.

Kolte Patil – A strong base at 280-300. On close radar for a break of 330. One of the cheaper bets

SP Apparels – Another Textile ( Garmenting ) stock at a new all time high. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

Heranba Inds – Another Agro Chemical changing trends. Others in strong trend – UPL , Astec Life.

