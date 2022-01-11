Tuesday January 11, 2022 8:49 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Sunteck Realty , Kolte Patil, SP Apparels, Indian Terrain & Heranba Inds.

Some quickcharts

 

Shrimp Stocks look interesting.

 

Check this tweet on a stock which i dont track – Coastal Corporation

 

Avanti Feeds – Good Range Consolidation. Watch for 590

 

Avanti Feeds

 

Apex Frozen – Above 320 on watch

 

Apex Frozen

 

Realty Sector continues to look as a leader.

Sunteck Realty Breaks out. A retest would be good.

 

Sunteck Realty

 

Kolte Patil – A strong base at 280-300. On close radar for a break of 330. One of the cheaper bets

 

Kolte Patil

 

SP Apparels – Another Textile ( Garmenting ) stock at a new all time high. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

SPAL

 

Indian Terrain

 

Heranba Inds – Another Agro Chemical changing trends. Others in strong trend – UPL , Astec Life.

 

Heranba

 

