Monday January 17, 2022 20:29 Technical Analysis

SmallCase Update, Fertilizer Stocks Video, Daily Market View Video, Technical Traders Room Free Broadcast.

 

We have been running our Smallcases for the last few months.

A quick update on the performance.

Apart from Spin Basket every other smallcase is recommended for fresh subscriptions.

Smallcase

 

Explore More:
https://smallcase.com/manager/nooresh-merani/smallcases  ( Subscribe here )

Technical
1) Breakout and Trail Momentum

Techno Funda
1) Top 10 Techno Funda
2) Top 10 Value
3) Top 10 Insider Trading

Thematic
1) The Spin Basket
2) The Ancillary Theme
3) The Pipe Theme

Explore More:
https://smallcase.com/manager/nooresh-merani/smallcases

 

Technical Traders Room Fee Broadcast Channels ( Do Join)

https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB 

(Breakout Charts, Stocks on Radar, Index view etc. All during the day. Really Educative & Useful Stuff for free now.  ) 

 

Fertilizers Stocks - Just a budget trade or more ?

Charts covered: Aries Agro, Coromandel, Deepak Fertilizers, FACT, GNFC, GSFC, Khaitan Chemicals, Madras Fertilizers, Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizer, NFL, RCF, Shiva Agro Chemicals, Zuari Global

 

Every Day at 8 pm post a Video on the Technical View on Nifty and Bank Nifty and other Indices/Stocks.

 

 

Rest Do Download our App -

Free In App Content  Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

Technical Traders Room Fee Broadcast Channels   https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB  ( Breakout Charts, Stocks on Radar, Index view etc. All during the day. Really Educative Stuff for free now.  )

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Breakout Stocks–Reliance Inds, M&M , United Spirits & Sharda CropChem

    January 13, 2022

  2. Stocks on Radar–Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Sunteck Realty , Kolte Patil, SP Apparels, Indian Terrain & Heranba Inds.

    January 11, 2022

  3. Stocks on Radar–Textiles–Banswara, RSWM, Nitin Spinners, NbVentures, Nalco, Indian Hotels, GTPL Hathway

    January 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.