Nifty Calculator–Make a Guess we break 17k or 18k first.

NIFTY CALCULATOR December 2021.

NIFTY CALCULATOR – CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.

Do check this video on Nifty Calculator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k

What is Nifty Calculator ?

-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )

Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )

Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.

Also do remember there is not a direct co-relation of the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated and economy is struggling from 10k-12k-14k Nifty. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

Nifty now at the middle from a recent low of 16400 and 18600 the highs.

Putting in the numbers looks we are going to stay sideways for some time. Whats your call ?

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, = 41.49% of Nifty.

Top 10 stocks constitute 58.39% of Nifty

Top 20 stocks constitute 77.07% of Nifty

Reliance is the top weight at 10.77%, followed by HDFC Bank at 8.54%. 20% of the Index.

Reliance + HDFC Twins = 26.09% of Nifty (Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. 26% of India GDP not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

HDFC Twins together constitutes 14.71% of Nifty ( reducing now for some time)

Bottom 24 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 15.95%

Sectoral Observations

Banks and Financials are now reduced to 35-36% from 37-38% a few months back. It has seen a bottom of 33.16 in July 2020.

Oil and Gas from 16.18% in July 2020 to 12.31%

Power at just 1.7%. After a long time Media at 0. Metals from 2.15 to 3.34%

IT weight increased from 14.48% in April 2020 to 19.09% in December 2021 (IT outperformance continues)

Automobile at 4.96%, near March 2020 levels

Pharma weights stable since last year at ~3.42%

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Quickgains FnO https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

Smallcase https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors (Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Youtube Videos https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB

Free In App Content Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB