Insider Trading Report – A good way to hunt for companies worth investing @ Rs 599 Monthly and 4999 Annual.

Insider Trading refers to the buying & selling of shares by promoters in their own company.

Well, who better knows a company than a promoter himself?

Still, some big investors buying a stake in a company is overrated and a Promoter buying a stake in his own company is underrated.

Here are our views on why is it beneficial to track insider trading activity and what are things we should take care of

We have been tracking insider trading activity for a very long time but in a very haphazard manner. To bring some discipline and structure to our tracking we launched a product around it. Now as we have subscribers to this product we are liable to track this activity every month which in turn has brought more discipline to our tracking.

It's been more than a year now since we have started tracking this activity every month and we have been thrown with some good names every month or two

What's in the report?

The report contains details of promoter buying from the open market for that particular month followed by top 5-10 stocks where there is a formation of interesting chart patterns

Latest Format:

Apart from the above we also come out with an insider stock story where we highlight any company which is worth deep-diving into

