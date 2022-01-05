Wednesday January 5, 2022 12:59 Technical Analysis

Insider Trading Report – A good way to hunt for companies worth investing @ Rs 599 Monthly and 4999 Annual.

Hi Everyone,

Hope all is well !!

Insider Trading refers to the buying & selling of shares by promoters in their own company. 

Well, who better knows a company than a promoter himself?

Still, some big investors buying a stake in a company is overrated and a Promoter buying a stake in his own company is underrated.

Here are our views on why is it beneficial to track insider trading activity and what are things we should take care of 

1) https://youtu.be/3wEabhYYmYI

2) https://youtu.be/bt5wtR4AJuA

We have been tracking insider trading activity for a very long time but in a very haphazard manner. To bring some discipline and structure to our tracking we launched a product around it. Now as we have subscribers to this product we are liable to track this activity every month which in turn has brought more discipline to our tracking.

It's been more than a year now since we have started tracking this activity every month and we have been thrown with some good names every month or two

What's in the report?

The report contains details of promoter buying from the open market for that particular month followed by top 5-10 stocks where there is a formation of interesting chart patterns

Latest Format:

Image 1

 

Image 2

 

Apart from the above we also come out with an insider stock story where we highlight any company which is worth deep-diving into 

 

Image 3

 

 

If you wish to subscribe to our report, click on the links below

Subscription details:

Via Email - Get monthly report in your mailbox

Monthly - Rs 599/- https://imjo.in/4DPbMz

Yearly - Rs 4999/- https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

Via Application - Get monthly report on our application (Easy to notify on mobile app)

Monthly - Rs 599/- https://bit.ly/3mXFvFk

Yearly - Rs 4999/- https://bit.ly/3ESnfU5

Download Our App

Android - Search - NooreshTech
https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y

iOS - Search - MyInstitute
https://apps.apple.com/in/app/myinstitute/id1472483563
Org code - "bvuod"

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Nifty Calculator–Make a Guess we break 17k or 18k first.

    January 3, 2022

  2. Nifty, Smallcap and Midcap. Charts on Radar–Upl, Hindalco, Sharda Cropchem, Tata Communications.

    January 3, 2022

  3. What happens on Bank Nifty RSI Positive Divergence–Video Explanation

    December 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.