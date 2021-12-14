Tuesday December 14, 2021 22:06 Stock Charts

Stocks on Radar–Vardhman Textiles, RSWM , Gati , Gateway Distriparks, Apar Inds. New App and Broadcast Channel.

Continue to maintain the stance that we are now going to get into a Stock specific Market similar to 2015-2016.

Check this chart to understand the view – Back to 2015-2016 

Some interesting stocks from the broader Market.

Vardhman Textiles – Triangle Breakout with volumes. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club  ( Also continue to like the whole Textile Sector.)

The chart was posted in the day on the Broadcast Channel

VTL Blog

 

RSWM – Getting into 5-6 year highs. Covered in our Research Reports from much lower levels. Another Textile.

 

RSWM blog

 

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS – Android App, Broadcast Channels, Online Course.

Check this youtube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peFbTx5L-5Q 

 

NooreshTech App (Android)  ( Download , Review and Share.)

 

 https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y  ( Will be sharing new free videos soon and Charts.)

Online Technical Analysis Course 

 https://bvuod.courses.store/149782 

Traders Room Free Broadcast   ( Get interesting Charts, Analysis, Snippets – During Market Hours )

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Blog Updates   ( Blog Update Channel. )

https://rigi.club/jc/TTvqfuePvO 

 

Gati Limited – Good Consolidation and holding on. Fresh Trend above 180

Gati

 

Gatewat Distriparks – GDL – Good Consolidation. On watch above 300.

GDL

 

Apar Inds – Multiple Tops at 750.

Apar Inds Blog

 

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS – Android App, Broadcast Channels, Online Course.

Check this youtube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peFbTx5L-5Q 

 

NooreshTech App (Android)  ( Download , Review and Share.)

 

 https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y  ( Will be sharing new free videos soon and Charts.)

Online Technical Analysis Course 

 https://bvuod.courses.store/149782 

Traders Room Free Broadcast   ( Get interesting Charts, Analysis, Snippets – During Market Hours )

https://rigi.club/jc/Cj7v_tCsp9

Blog Updates   ( Blog Update Channel. )

https://rigi.club/jc/TTvqfuePvO 

 

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Stocks on Radar–CESC Limited, Arvind Smartspaces, Kotak Bank, Man Infra, Nippon Life, Orient Paper and PFC

    September 8, 2021

  2. Stocks at Supports, Resistance and Retest–United Breweries, Take Solutions, Prism Cements, NIIT Limited, Monte Carlo, Max Ventures, LT Foods, Crisil, Bajaj Auto.

    January 29, 2018

  3. Technical Charts – Icici Bank, Axis Bank,Bpcl, dlf, Hero Motocorp.

    April 25, 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.