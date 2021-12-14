Stocks on Radar–Vardhman Textiles, RSWM , Gati , Gateway Distriparks, Apar Inds. New App and Broadcast Channel.

Continue to maintain the stance that we are now going to get into a Stock specific Market similar to 2015-2016.

Check this chart to understand the view – Back to 2015-2016

Some interesting stocks from the broader Market.

Vardhman Textiles – Triangle Breakout with volumes. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club ( Also continue to like the whole Textile Sector.)

The chart was posted in the day on the Broadcast Channel

RSWM – Getting into 5-6 year highs. Covered in our Research Reports from much lower levels. Another Textile.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS – Android App, Broadcast Channels, Online Course.

Check this youtube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peFbTx5L-5Q

NooreshTech App (Android) ( Download , Review and Share.)

https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y ( Will be sharing new free videos soon and Charts.)

Online Technical Analysis Course

https://bvuod.courses.store/149782

Traders Room Free Broadcast ( Get interesting Charts, Analysis, Snippets – During Market Hours )

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Blog Updates ( Blog Update Channel. )

https://rigi.club/jc/TTvqfuePvO

Gati Limited – Good Consolidation and holding on. Fresh Trend above 180

Gatewat Distriparks – GDL – Good Consolidation. On watch above 300.

Apar Inds – Multiple Tops at 750.

