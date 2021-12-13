Our App is Live Now, Plus Broadcast Channels & More.

Do go through the video to go through my story of from orkut to app and more to come.

Excited and Hope to do more Work and Communicate better. Do like, share, review !!

New App Launch

We are happy announce the launch of our new app 'Nooresh Tech' and a new broadcast channel on new app Rigi

The app will feature our course and other offerings along with lots of free videos which one can watch on comfort of their mobile.

Initially we are launching the app on android and will be up on ios soon

Android App Link :

https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y

Also you can access the courses on web by clicking on below link

bvuod.courses.store

( USE CODE – NEWAPP15 to get 15% discount on the Online Technical Analysis Course. Valid till 31st December 2021.)

We have also started two free broadcast services on a New App 'Rigi'

1) Technical Traders Room (Educational Content - Free)

Here we will be active on a daily basis (Live Market) with lots of charts, insights, data etc.

Please join only if you are not bugged with overload of messages

To Join : https://rigi.club/jc/Cj7v_tCsp9

2) NooreshTech Blog Updates- Get a notification for all our blog posts and events instantly as we put it.

To Join : https://rigi.club/jc/TTvqfuePvO

However please note none of the above channels come under our advisory or research services. The content will purely be educational. No buy / sell recommendations.

Open to more suggestions, collaborations, tie-ups and Criticism.

Best Wishes,

Nooresh Merani

Can mail me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 9819225396