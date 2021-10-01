The Most Important Charts Now –Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 , S&P 500 and Dollar Index.

In the last few days the Global Indices have seen some bit of correction.

Nifty has been relatively stronger with a dip of just 400-450 points or less than 3%

The Smallcap Index is also just 1-3% away from highs.

At the same time US indices have taken a knock of 3-6%

The Dollar Index has seen a fresh upmove

Commodities have taken a dip.

The strong upside Momentum seems to be broken and a good consolidation would be ideal.

The US Indices have come closer to supports. For now it looks like a bounce back in the offing but if we sustain below the supports one should be ready to scale down positions.

A similar price point for Nifty would be 17100-177300.

Dow Jones – 33000-33500 an important support.

Nasdaq 100 – 14500 an important one and next 14000-14100.

S&P 500 – 4200-4250 an important one.

Dollar Index –

We have looked into this one multiple times as a whipsaw one only.

Every swing high has failed in 3-5 sessions.

Only when this index starts sustaining above 95.5 does it trigger a global Risk-Off.

Got to watch this one closely. A crack below 93 again triggers a Risk On too.

Conclusion

For now the US Indices look like a bounce in the making.

Dollar Index could do another whipsaw move.

Watch for recent swing highs to break for 4460 on S&P 500 to be a confirmation of a momentum shift to up.

Be ready to review positions if one sees a crack of supports and a breakout in dollar index.

If you are a leveraged trader – Time to keep your stops tight, position sizing in control and be nimble.

For India the Sector Rotations and broader market strength to continue till it holds 17100-17300.

