Potential Breakouts–India Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, KRBL Limited

In todays post we look at stocks which are potentially shaping up for a big breakout moves in coming weeks/months.

India Cements – A nice cup and handle formation with 3 attempts around 210. New entry in F&O. Can be a pre-emptive bet if one is ready to digest the risk.

ASHOKA BUILDCON - A big breakout with volumes. Given

the fast move can expect some consolidation before next

move.

KRBL Limited – Setting up for a big breakout above 300-330. The stock can go all the way to ATH. Fundamentally cheap given the issues around the ED case but business remains strong.

Disclosure – The stock has been recommended in Technical Traders Club at much lower levels.

