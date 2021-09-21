Tuesday September 21, 2021 20:09 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–ITC Limited, Astra Microwave, Godfrey Philips, KEC International

Nifty 50 – A stubborn Market.

2 days of a dip and it turns from highly overbought 80 + RSI to sub 70.

Do check the video Nifty RSI at 80  - https://youtu.be/En4CrGiIj7s 

For now we keep a watch on 17250-17300 which has been the low for last 2 weeks.

 

Nifty Stubborn

 

 

ITC - Sustaining 240 implies a long term trend change.

220 a stoploss for this view.

A follow up on the earlier view shared on ET Now - https://youtu.be/6YuxAhXJuyc and twitter.

 

ITC now

 

ASTRA MICROWAVE--- Multiple tops at 185.
Can be a breakout above 185

Astra Microwave

 

Godfrey Philips – Another cigarette stock near a breakout.

 

Godfrey Philips

 

KEC INTERNATIONAL - Breakout with volumes

 

KEC

 

 

