Stocks on Radar–ITC Limited, Astra Microwave, Godfrey Philips, KEC International

Nifty 50 – A stubborn Market.
2 days of a dip and it turns from highly overbought 80 + RSI to sub 70.
Do check the video Nifty RSI at 80 - https://youtu.be/En4CrGiIj7s
For now we keep a watch on 17250-17300 which has been the low for last 2 weeks.
ITC - Sustaining 240 implies a long term trend change.
220 a stoploss for this view.
A follow up on the earlier view shared on ET Now - https://youtu.be/6YuxAhXJuyc and twitter.
ASTRA MICROWAVE--- Multiple tops at 185.
Can be a breakout above 185
Godfrey Philips – Another cigarette stock near a breakout.
KEC INTERNATIONAL - Breakout with volumes
