Stocks on Radar–ITC Limited, Astra Microwave, Godfrey Philips, KEC International

Nifty 50 – A stubborn Market.

2 days of a dip and it turns from highly overbought 80 + RSI to sub 70.

Do check the video Nifty RSI at 80 - https://youtu.be/En4CrGiIj7s

For now we keep a watch on 17250-17300 which has been the low for last 2 weeks.

ITC - Sustaining 240 implies a long term trend change.

220 a stoploss for this view.

A follow up on the earlier view shared on ET Now - https://youtu.be/6YuxAhXJuyc and twitter.

ASTRA MICROWAVE--- Multiple tops at 185.

Can be a breakout above 185



Godfrey Philips – Another cigarette stock near a breakout.

KEC INTERNATIONAL - Breakout with volumes

