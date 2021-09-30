Thursday September 30, 2021 8:59 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar–Hindalco, Nalco, JSPL , Aarti Inds & Sun Pharma.

A quick take on interesting charts.

Aluminium and Alumina continue to be extremely strong.

Can it lead to a move in Hindalco Nalco

 

Hindalco – A blow out move to 600 ? Stops at 470

 

Hindalco blog

Nalco – The big resistance at 100-103. Can it breakout.

 

Nalco

 

JSPL – Watchout for it to sustain above 400-410

 

JSPL

 

Aarti Inds – Yet again after a consolidation.

 

Aarti Inds

 

Sun Pharma – Fresh Breakout with volumes. Time for a strong trending move and take leadership.

 

Sun Pharma Blog

 

 

Smallcase Launch - Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

Online Technical Analysis Video Course – A good time to now do it.

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout )

For any queries whatsapp 7977801488 pr mail nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Video–Todays Interaction with Vivek Bajaj of Elearnmarkets & StockEdge.

    September 29, 2021

  2. Video–Bajaj Auto. Other Charts–Nifty Auto, HDFC Limited & KRBL .

    September 27, 2021

  3. The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 12

    September 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.