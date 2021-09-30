Stocks on Radar–Hindalco, Nalco, JSPL , Aarti Inds & Sun Pharma.

A quick take on interesting charts.

Aluminium and Alumina continue to be extremely strong.

Can it lead to a move in Hindalco Nalco

Hindalco – A blow out move to 600 ? Stops at 470

Nalco – The big resistance at 100-103. Can it breakout.

JSPL – Watchout for it to sustain above 400-410

Aarti Inds – Yet again after a consolidation.

Sun Pharma – Fresh Breakout with volumes. Time for a strong trending move and take leadership.

