Stocks on Radar–Hindalco, Nalco, JSPL , Aarti Inds & Sun Pharma.

A quick take on interesting charts.
Aluminium and Alumina continue to be extremely strong.
Can it lead to a move in Hindalco Nalco
Hindalco – A blow out move to 600 ? Stops at 470
Nalco – The big resistance at 100-103. Can it breakout.
JSPL – Watchout for it to sustain above 400-410
Aarti Inds – Yet again after a consolidation.
Sun Pharma – Fresh Breakout with volumes. Time for a strong trending move and take leadership.
