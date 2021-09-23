Thursday September 23, 2021 14:06 Technical Analysis

Sector in focus – Power – NTPC, Powergrid, CESC, Torrent Power, Tata Power, PFC

Another sector where the long-term trends seems to be strong is Power and related to power.

Setting up for fresh breakouts. #TataPower, #TorrentPower, #PFC, #Cesc. Also #powergrid and #Ntpc.

Disclosure - Invested and recommended at lower levels.

 

NTPC - Breaking out of a good consolidation

POWERGRID - Yet to breakout of the consolidation

CESC - Retest of Breakout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TORRENT POWER - Setting up for a breakout above 500-510

TATA POWER - Getting close to a breakout of 2008-2010 highs

PFC - Multiple attempts at 140 mark

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

