Friday August 13, 2021 8:50 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar –TCS , Tata Motors, Infoedge, Inox Leisure, PVR and Prism Johnson

A few interesting charts to keep on radar for opportunities.

TCS – A shift seen from Midcap Smallcap IT towards large cap IT.

A trending move on cards.

 

TCS

 

Tata Motors – Strong Base and Possible Reversal

 

Tata Motors

 

A good time to subscribe after the shake off.

 

Technical Traders Club – Research Service.

Performance of Technical Traders Club (Since Inception till Today)

> 2 Portfolios

> Trading Reco - Short term to Medium Term

> Smallcap Folio - Medium to Long Term

> Well diversified (4% or 8% allocation to each stock) For more details : https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club…

Fees Rs 25960 Annual.

 

Info Edge – Can it breakout above 5500.

 

Infoedge

 

Inox Leisure – Flopping out at 340. Can it breakout.

 

Inox

 

PVR – breakout points at 1450 and 1600.

 

pvr

 

Prism Johnson – To keep on radar above 150

 

Prism Johnson

 

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout ) 

Nooresh

