Stocks on Radar –TCS , Tata Motors, Infoedge, Inox Leisure, PVR and Prism Johnson

A few interesting charts to keep on radar for opportunities.
TCS – A shift seen from Midcap Smallcap IT towards large cap IT.
A trending move on cards.
Tata Motors – Strong Base and Possible Reversal
A good time to subscribe after the shake off.
Info Edge – Can it breakout above 5500.
Inox Leisure – Flopping out at 340. Can it breakout.
PVR – breakout points at 1450 and 1600.
Prism Johnson – To keep on radar above 150
