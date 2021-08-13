Stocks on Radar –TCS , Tata Motors, Infoedge, Inox Leisure, PVR and Prism Johnson

A few interesting charts to keep on radar for opportunities.

TCS – A shift seen from Midcap Smallcap IT towards large cap IT.

A trending move on cards.

Tata Motors – Strong Base and Possible Reversal

A good time to subscribe after the shake off.

Technical Traders Club – Research Service.

Performance of Technical Traders Club (Since Inception till Today)

> 2 Portfolios

> Trading Reco - Short term to Medium Term

> Smallcap Folio - Medium to Long Term

> Well diversified (4% or 8% allocation to each stock) For more details : https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club…

Fees Rs 25960 Annual.

Info Edge – Can it breakout above 5500.

Inox Leisure – Flopping out at 340. Can it breakout.

PVR – breakout points at 1450 and 1600.

Prism Johnson – To keep on radar above 150