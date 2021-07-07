Sector in Focus–Broking Companies–Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global, IIFL Securities, Geojit Financial.

Disclosure – The stocks have been recommended to clients in Technical Traders Club and author has positions.

Motilal Oswal –Very good volumes recently.

Emkay Global – One of the cheapest bets. 200-250 cr mkt cap and a good 100-150 cr cash and more assets.

Geojit Financial – Breaking out.

IIFL Securities – Finally into new highs.

