Wednesday July 7, 2021 9:46 Technical Analysis

Sector in Focus–Broking Companies–Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global, IIFL Securities, Geojit Financial.

Disclosure – The stocks have been recommended to clients in Technical Traders Club and author has positions.

Motilal Oswal –Very good volumes recently.

Motilal Oswal

Emkay Global – One of the cheapest bets. 200-250 cr mkt cap and a good 100-150 cr cash and more assets.

Emkay Blog

Geojit Financial – Breaking out.

Geojit Blog

IIFL Securities – Finally into new highs.

IIFL Sec Blog

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

