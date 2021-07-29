Nifty Metal Index Breaks Out–Jindal Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, SAIL,Nalco

A quick update of some charts from the metal sector.
Disclosure – Biased and Recommended in QuickGains Fno
Nifty Metal – A new all time high.
SAIL – Triangle Breakout and recent swing highs crossed.
NALCO – A long term breakout.
Jindal Steel – Above the 10% gap up High.
VEDANTA – Breakout and trying for 52 week highs.
NMDC – Out of the OFS pressure ? Momentum above 190.
There are a couple of long term themes which look interesting.
2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next. Research Report–2499.
This new Technical Research Report contains.
1) Nifty Technical View.
2) Smallcap Divergence with Nifty – What Next ?
3) Sector in Focus – 4 Core Stock Ideas and 2 Smaller Bets. Daily and Weekly Charts.
4) Thematic Sector – 3 Bets for the Long Term. 10-15 Year Breakout. ( Long Term Charts )
Subscribe the Report – 2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next Rs 2499.
Payment Link – https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/2-thematic-baskets/
The Report will get auto-downloaded. If any issue mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488
Performance of Past Reports – Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom
Performance of Past Reports – Re-Iteration of Textiles in the 2nd Report
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer