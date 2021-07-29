Thursday July 29, 2021 13:07 Technical Analysis

Nifty Metal Index Breaks Out–Jindal Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, SAIL,Nalco

A quick update of some charts from the metal sector.

Disclosure – Biased and Recommended in QuickGains Fno

 

Nifty Metal – A new all time high.

Nifty Metalll

 

SAIL – Triangle Breakout and recent swing highs crossed.

 

SAIL bb

 

NALCO – A long term breakout.

 

NALCO LT

 

Jindal Steel – Above the 10% gap up High.

 

Jindal Steell

 

VEDANTA – Breakout and trying for 52 week highs.

VVedanta

 

NMDC – Out of the OFS pressure ? Momentum above 190.

NMDC

 

There are a couple of long term themes which look interesting.

 

2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next. Research Report–2499.

 

This new Technical Research Report contains.

1) Nifty Technical View.

2) Smallcap Divergence with Nifty – What Next ?

3) Sector in Focus – 4 Core Stock Ideas and 2 Smaller Bets. Daily and Weekly Charts.

4) Thematic Sector – 3 Bets for the Long Term. 10-15 Year Breakout. ( Long Term Charts )

Subscribe the Report – 2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next    Rs 2499.

Payment Link – https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/2-thematic-baskets/

The Report will get auto-downloaded. If any issue mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488

Performance of Past Reports – Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom

image

Performance of Past Reports – Re-Iteration of Textiles in the 2nd Report

image

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Post navigation

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. 2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next. Research Report–2499.

    July 27, 2021

  2. The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 3

    July 23, 2021

  3. Weekend Binge–Textile Old Report Free, Weekend MBA, Journey of a Trade, Price Volume Breakout Scanner & Random Portfolio Series.

    July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.