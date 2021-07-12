Monday July 12, 2021 19:07 Long Term Breakouts

Long Term Breakouts–DLF Limited, Indiabulls Real, Mahindra Life, National Aluminium & Manappuram Finance

Starting of the with the Nifty Realty Index which is about to cross 2018 highs and seems like a multi-year trend starting in a lot of real estate stocks.

Nifty Realty Index

 

3 Real Estate Stocks making long term breakouts. Many others too interestingly placed.

Disclosure – Indiabulls Real Estate & Mahindra Life – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

DLF Limited – The Largest Weight in the Index.

 

DLF Long Term

 

Indiabulls Real Estate – A new era under new leadership ?

Indiabulls Real Estate

 

Mahindra Lifespaces – A multi-year breakout

Mahindra Lifespaces

 

Couple of other stocks in Midcaps

National Aluminium – Starting a New Cycle ?

Nalco long term

 

Manappuram Finance – Back at the 180-185 resistance. Setting up for a big move ?

Manappuram Finance

 

Nooresh

