Long Term Breakouts–DLF Limited, Indiabulls Real, Mahindra Life, National Aluminium & Manappuram Finance

Starting of the with the Nifty Realty Index which is about to cross 2018 highs and seems like a multi-year trend starting in a lot of real estate stocks.
3 Real Estate Stocks making long term breakouts. Many others too interestingly placed.
Disclosure – Indiabulls Real Estate & Mahindra Life – Recommended in Technical Traders Club
DLF Limited – The Largest Weight in the Index.
Indiabulls Real Estate – A new era under new leadership ?
Mahindra Lifespaces – A multi-year breakout
Couple of other stocks in Midcaps
National Aluminium – Starting a New Cycle ?
Manappuram Finance – Back at the 180-185 resistance. Setting up for a big move ?
Recent Post to Read - The Weekend MBA in Investing –Analyse India Learning Series.
After a break starting another batch of Analyse with Me. Starting 17th July.
Check this video for a quick take https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY
The Post - https://nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me
Fees Rs 6000
Payment Link https://imjo.in/n8pu6F
Ideally, if you do not have a good background in Technical Analysis its recommended you first enrol for through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course
Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I
LinkTree - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech ( Do checkout )