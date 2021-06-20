Sunday June 20, 2021 15:48 Sunday Thoughts

Sunday Thoughts– Difference between Corrections & Multi Year Top.

Before I start todays post.

Do checkout this new Video Interview done with Samco Securities.

Price Volume Analysis with Nooresh Merani | The Right Choices with Oracles of Dalal Street

Video Link - https://youtu.be/yHmLiW5nOXg 

 

Check the Journey of a Trade – Link for Youtube Playlist 

The videos in this series will include Real Trades done in our service Technical Traders Club

Intention is to help our viewers understand, how we spot, enter, exit our trades.


Difference between a Correction & a Multi-Year Top.

 

There are two things which we have been hearing and reading from good investors/traders and even normal people for last 6-9 months.

All the reasons, logic, analysis seem smart. But is it useful or is it for You?

 

1) Market has over run, overvalued, heated, euphoric, bubble. etc

This started right at 10000-12000 Nifty.

We are up 20-60 % up from even those price points.

Some of the common statements.

  • Ground Reality is Bad. Why is Markets Up.
  • Its  a Bubble.
  • P-E has gone crazy.
  • New Retail is Dumb Money.
  • You got to be crazy buying at these elevated prices.
  • Stocks are up 100-200-300% from lows is totally illogical.
  • Retail is Dumb.
  • Thank the FED. If they were not printing you wont be minting.

    • etc etc.

    POLL – How much do we Fall on the Nifty  ?

    There have been a lot of Warnings about how Overheated Markets have been from 10k-16k Nifty. Whenever we top out in the short term How much do we Fall? Just take a Guess and Share with others.

    1) 5-15% Normal Correction

    2)15-25% Painful Correction.

    3) 25-40% like Covid Fall.

    4) 40-60% Armageddon like 1992 and 2008.

    Please put your guess in this Poll - https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1406554586408636418 

    I will also put my answer publicly post the poll is over.  Maybe a follow on Post.

     

    The above poll is to understand the difference between a Correction and a Multi-Year Top.

     

    Sharing 3 charts without any description for now.

     

    Nifty Multi-Year Top & Corrections.

    Corrective Tops

     

     

    Corrections in a Bull Market 2003-2008

     

     

    Corrections in 2020-2021

    Nifty Warnings

     

    LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout ) or on the website nooreshtech.co.in

    Free Technical Analysis Ebook ( if you have not read yet.) – Analysis that Works

    Online Technical Analysis Training Video Course – 1 year Access.

    Nooresh

    You may also like

    1. Random Portfolio Test– It either Humbles or Humiliates! Part 1 of 3

      June 22, 2021

    2. Two Large Cap Stocks changing Trends after 10-15 years. BHEL Journey of a Trade Video & Sunday Thoughts.

      June 6, 2021

    3. Nifty in a Tight Range with Smallcaps/Midcaps Outperforming. Stay Stock Specific

      April 26, 2021

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.