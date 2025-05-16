May 16, 2025 Research

Nooresh Merani Research Services Overview

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

- Two model portfolios: Trading Ideas (3–6 months) & Smallcap Folio (6–18 months)
- Maximum 10–12 open positions per portfolio
- Ideal for investors with a medium to long-term view
- Updates via WhatsApp, Email & Telegram
- Subscription: ₹15,340 (6 months) | ₹25,960 (12 months)
- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/Rz2fS

2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

- Momentum-based short-term trades (15 days to 3 months)
- Maximum 30 open positions, equal weight approach
- Based purely on technical analysis
- Ideal for traders with a short to medium-term view
- Telegram-only updates
- Subscription: ₹1,770 (Monthly) | ₹4,720 (Quarterly) | ₹8,850 (Semi-Annual) | ₹17,700 (Annual)
- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/Lsd7M

3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolios

- Top 10 Promoter Buying: Focused on stocks with strong promoter buying
- Top 10 Techno Funda: Combines Technical & Fundamental analysis
- Breakout & Trail Momentum : Momentum Trading - 20 stocks, 5% each
- Low churn, equal-weight portfolios
- Invest directly via the Smallcase platform
- Ideal for long-term investors
- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/bQenu

Support & Queries:
- WhatsApp: 7977801488
- SEBI Registered: Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)
- Disclaimer : https://shorturl.at/kgosD

Nooresh

