Global Indices Update–Oversold but No positive Divergences. Nifty not oversold.

A quick look at the Global Indices.

S&P 500

Oversold and back to sub 30 RSI

In the previous instance of oversold it has either made a new low and Positive divergence or goes sideways before a clear recovery.

Will it be a quick recovery or a formation of positive divergences over next few days but eventually a good recovery over next few weeks.

Dow Jones

Back to june lows as well as pre covid prices.

Most oversold since covid lows.

Will it be a quick recovery or positive divergence over next few days but eventually a good recovery over next few weeks is the view.

Nasdaq 100

Oversold but no positive divergences yet.

Also the index seems a major top is done like 2000.

May not gain leadership for long time. A short term bounce here but better to focus on Dow and S&P

VIX – No major panic but no event as well.

Vix - Still a little away from the

35 mark which has been a bottoming out zone for S&P 500.

Panic not as high but no major event as well.

Not the time to be bearish but be ready to watch for reversals.

Nikkei

Not oversold.

Holding on above the trendline

DAX

Breaks March June lows.

Showing positive divergences

If no follow up selling in next few sessions or a quick move above last 3 days highs would indicate a reversal.

For the Nifty we are still away from being oversold. 16800 was the last breakout and another gap at 16950. So that should act as a support.

Bank Nifty 38000-38500 a support. ( still a leader.)

Nifty IT maintain the view to be not bearish and accumulate on dips.

Time to look out for stocks reversing after retesting and holding on to the recent breakouts.

Conclusion

Maintain the stance of India to outperform global markets.

Continue to look for stock specific opportunities.

The outlook remains bullish for the short to medium to long term.

