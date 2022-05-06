Webinar – Find Big Trending Moves Using Moving Average Convergence 15th May 2022

Find Big Trending Moves Using Moving Average Convergence
Date: 15th May 2022
Time: 11am to 1pm
Fees: Rs500/-
Click below to register: https://rigi.club/webinar/dhN4eoIp5b
You will get a unique registration link in 2 hours from subscription as well as an hour before the webinar begins!
This is a topic very close to my heart and the work we do and is only shared in our training programs. It is simple to understand but requires patience to wait for the big trending moves and ride them big.
The stoplosses are small but upside opportunity huge when these formations happen in stocks/indices. Hit ratio of success pretty high but does not happen as often.
A MUST ATTEND WEBINAR
- Nifty has now gone into a sideways to downward correction over the last many months. The Topic which we look at in this webinar focuses on what next after this ?
- Moving Average Convergences setups have given some of the biggest trend change indications before the uptrend started in 2005/2012/2014/2017 and downtrends in 2008/2011/2015
- We may be at a similar situation in coming weeks/months. A Big trending move is on cards.
- The Webinar will have examples from Indices, Stocks, Commodities etc focusing on how to be ready for big trending moves in advance and ride it Big!!