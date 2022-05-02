Monday May 2, 2022 13:11 Technical Analysis

Big Movers Radar–ABFRL, Bata India, Bandhan Bank , Powergrid, Bharti Airtel and UPL

Nifty and Broader Market is holding on strong in a weak Global Environment.

In this case any bounce back any bounceback from oversold zones in US markets could be a time where stock specific moves can be big in Indian Equities.

A list of Midcaps and largecaps which are showing relative strength as well as strong technical formations.

The Open up theme next

Have booked out half in all above positions. But continue to like the theme on dips.

A related theme could be Retail and even up Commercial real estate like Nesco.

Couple of interesting charts.

 

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION RETAIL

 

ABFRL Blog 02n May

  • Good base at 260-280.
  • Multiple tops at 320-330.
  • Can eventually breakout. Good Risk-Reward here.

Bata India

Bata India Big Move

  • Retest of the big breakout done at 1700
  • The range continues to contract.
  • A big move into all time highs if it can cross 2000 with volumes.
  • Can pre-empt here with stops at 1900.

 

Bandhan Bank

A lot of MFI stocks have been showing relative strength.

An interesting sector to keep on radar.

 

Bandhan Bank 2nd May

  • Holding above the last highs of Jan Feb 2022.
  • Tight consolidation around the breakout.
  • Holding strong in a tough market.
  • Upside Breakout open till it holds above 320.
  • Watch for momentum on sustaining 340.

 

Two Large Cap Low Volatile Stocks.

 

Powergrid

Powergrid 2nd May

  • The largest weight in the PSE indices.
  • Retest of last breakout done.
  • Holding strong in weak market.
  • Bigger move above 235-237

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel blog 2nd May

  • The stock has a tendency to go into sideways move after a breakout.
  • Good Consolidation done after the earlier big move.
  • Retest of recent breakout of 725 done.
  • Can eventually breakout above 780-784.
  • Can pre-empt here with a stop of 720.

1 Stock from the Large Cap space nearing 1 year breakout.

 

UPL Limited

UPL Limited Blog

  • Saw a deep hit in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and a super fast recovery too,
  • In touching distance of the breakout.
  • Above 840-850 can blast.

 

 

