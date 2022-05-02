Big Movers Radar–ABFRL, Bata India, Bandhan Bank , Powergrid, Bharti Airtel and UPL

Nifty and Broader Market is holding on strong in a weak Global Environment.
In this case any bounce back any bounceback from oversold zones in US markets could be a time where stock specific moves can be big in Indian Equities.
A list of Midcaps and largecaps which are showing relative strength as well as strong technical formations.
Disclosure – Please do read the disclaimer. The author may have exposure and vested interests.
The Open up theme next
We had looked at the Opening up them as a recommendation in Technical Traders Club in Feb end. A good to time to subscribe this service
Have booked out half in all above positions. But continue to like the theme on dips.
A related theme could be Retail and even up Commercial real estate like Nesco.
Couple of interesting charts.
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION RETAIL
- Good base at 260-280.
- Multiple tops at 320-330.
- Can eventually breakout. Good Risk-Reward here.
Bata India
- Retest of the big breakout done at 1700
- The range continues to contract.
- A big move into all time highs if it can cross 2000 with volumes.
- Can pre-empt here with stops at 1900.
Bandhan Bank
A lot of MFI stocks have been showing relative strength.
An interesting sector to keep on radar.
- Holding above the last highs of Jan Feb 2022.
- Tight consolidation around the breakout.
- Holding strong in a tough market.
- Upside Breakout open till it holds above 320.
- Watch for momentum on sustaining 340.
Two Large Cap Low Volatile Stocks.
Powergrid
- The largest weight in the PSE indices.
- Retest of last breakout done.
- Holding strong in weak market.
- Bigger move above 235-237
Bharti Airtel
- The stock has a tendency to go into sideways move after a breakout.
- Good Consolidation done after the earlier big move.
- Retest of recent breakout of 725 done.
- Can eventually breakout above 780-784.
- Can pre-empt here with a stop of 720.
1 Stock from the Large Cap space nearing 1 year breakout.
UPL Limited
- Saw a deep hit in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and a super fast recovery too,
- In touching distance of the breakout.
- Above 840-850 can blast.
Also do read our latest weekly newsletter. ( The Dow and Nifty part is very interesting.)
NooreshTech Weekly Insights – 29th April 2022
1) Insider Trading Alert
2) Dow and Nifty – Need not go Inline
3) Global Currencies
4) Post Covid World - Nasdaq outperformance fading
https://bit.ly/37OWzt9 ( Do read the Dow and Nifty part. Very interesting. )
SOME MORE IMPORTANT UPDATES
1) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING MUMBAi – May 28-29 (Rescheduled.)
Duration:
2 days
Date:
14-15 May 2022
Timing : 9.30 to 6 pm.
Max 10-12 participants
Location:
Hotel Karl Residency, Andheri, Mumbai
Fees:
Rs 16000
Bonus:
Get access to the Online Tecnical Analysis Video Course for 1 year for free.
Content - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training
Payment link to register:
https://imjo.in/Kkpd5w
For any queries email nooreshtech@analyseindia.com , Whatsapp 7977801488 or call 9833845334 Harsh
2) FY22 Performance Update – Technical Traders Club
The Recommended one for most readers.
3) Job Opening at NooreshTech
We are looking out for a Full-time role with NooreshTech Please read the details carefully and send your CV to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com Also, interested candidates please read about our work on http://nooreshtech.co.in
Also if you would like to join our team and have interesting ideas do mail.