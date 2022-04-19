FY22 Performance Update – Technical Traders Club

TECHNICAL TRADERS CLUB
Research Service.
There are two parts to this.
- Trading Recos.
- Smallcap Folio.
Trading Recos
- Short term trading ideas with a view of 1-3 months.
- 12-13 open positions max at a time. ( No. of Stocks may increase if Half Weight Positions.)
- Trades will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight ( Addition on Dips or Breakout.)
- Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
- Exits on Stoploss Hit will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis.
Smallcap Folio
- Investment Ideas mainly in Smallcap and Midcaps. Holding Period 6-24 months.
- Max 10-12 Open Positions.
- Investments will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight. ( Addition on Dips)
- Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
- Exits will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
- Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis
Performance
Do note the returns are not compounded. Deployed Capital is constant all through.
The year that went by... FY21-22
Trading Reco | FY21-22 | Returns = 52%
Smallcap Folio | FY21-22 | Returns = 58%
Returns since inception
Trading Reco | Feb 2019 till date | Returns = 183%
Smallcap Folio | Sep 2019 till date | Returns = 132%
Do note the returns are not compounded. Deployed Capital is constant all through.
If you would like to review detailed performance, email us on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
Subscription Link
Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )
Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )
Bank Account for Payments
Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani
Account No - 06661530002851
IFSC Code - HDFC0000666
Branch - Seven Bunglows Branch
UPI ID for payments- 9819225396@upi
After subscribing please send an email to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com with your Contact Details.
For any queries -
Harsh 9833845334 ( after market hours )
Nooresh 9819225396 ( after market hours). or
Email nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
( Do not ask for discounts. We may in future increase prices. )