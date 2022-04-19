Tuesday April 19, 2022 18:24 Technical Analysis

FY22 Performance Update – Technical Traders Club

TECHNICAL TRADERS CLUB 

Research Service.

There are two parts to this.

  1. Trading Recos. 
  2. Smallcap Folio. 

 

Trading Recos

  • Short term trading ideas with a view of 1-3 months.
  • 12-13 open positions max at a time. ( No. of Stocks may increase if Half Weight Positions.)
  • Trades will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight ( Addition on Dips or Breakout.)
  • Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
  • Exits on Stoploss Hit will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
  • Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
  • Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis.

Smallcap Folio 

  • Investment Ideas mainly in Smallcap and Midcaps. Holding Period 6-24 months.
  • Max 10-12 Open Positions.
  • Investments will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight. ( Addition on Dips)
  • Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.
  • Exits will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
  • Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.
  • Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis

Performance

Do note the returns are not compounded. Deployed Capital is constant all through.

The year that went by... FY21-22

Trading Reco | FY21-22 | Returns = 52%

Smallcap Folio | FY21-22 | Returns = 58%

Returns since inception

Trading Reco | Feb 2019 till date | Returns = 183%

Smallcap Folio | Sep 2019 till date | Returns = 132%

 

 

Do note the returns are not compounded. Deployed Capital is constant all through.

If you would like to review detailed performance, email us on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com 

Subscription Link 

Half Yearly =           Rs 15340. ( Including GST ) 

Annual  =           Rs 25960 ( Including GST ) 

Bank Account for Payments

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani

Account No - 06661530002851

IFSC Code - HDFC0000666

Branch -    Seven Bunglows Branch

UPI ID for payments-  9819225396@upi     

After subscribing please send an email to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com with your Contact Details.

For any queries -

Harsh 9833845334 ( after market hours ) 

Nooresh 9819225396 ( after market hours). or

Email nooreshtech@analyseindia.com 

( Do not ask for discounts. We may in future increase prices. )

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. 3 Best Banking Charts 2022 – Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank.

    April 25, 2022

  2. Nifty 50 Equal Weight–Indicating Time for Leadership change–Reliance, PSUs, Select Banks, Autos.

    April 21, 2022

  3. NooreshTech Weekly Insights – 8th April 2022

    April 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.