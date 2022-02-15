Corrections are Healthy but How to overcome fear of falling prices. Current Market View.

We all know - Corrections are part of the game, Bull Market Corrections are needed for the next leg up, Its a Healthy Correction but the Fear of Falling Prices is the problem. One hack - Calculate your Portfolio/Networth to be 15-30% lower to cmp. Make peace - Decide calmly!

Continue to maintain we are in a Bull Market but a zig zag move like 2015-2016 is a good possibility.

Nifty Technical view.

Break of recent swing lows.

Testing 200 dema.

16400-16800 a good band of support.

Expect volatility.

A move beyond recent highs of 17600 will confirm a trend shift to up.

My personal view is good consolidation between 16400-16800 on downside and 17400-17600 on upside. Whenever 17600 crosses time to jump the pedal on momentum trading.

BSE Smallcap Index – A good correction of 10-12% but stock specific more deeper 20-30%

Back at the lows of last 6 months.

A risk of further 5-8% downside if global event.

A good zone to go stock picking. Focus on avoiding covid beneficiaries. Rather focus on covid hit and underperforrmers or structural changing sectors. ( avoid IT pharma diagnostics.)

A lot of people will look at the above chart and say – This support to is more likely to break then to hold on.

Even if it does it may not crack as sharp as it looks theoretically.

Look at the zig zag moves of 2015-2016.

Whattay Up & Down – Flip- Flop Trend of 2015-2016

The trending period of 2020-2021 is over where one could randomly buy and make money as 95% of the stocks outperformed. Now is the time to work harder and be patient.

