Friday January 28, 2022 8:27 Technical Analysis

Stocks on Radar– 20 + Derivative Charts. Smallcaps–Deepak Fertilizers, Guj Ambuja Exports, SIS Limited , Time Techno

Starting of with a document by my team mate Harsh Doshi

 

A radar list of F&O stocks. Quite a few at critical supports and some near breakouts. Interesting Setups.

 

Download the PDF – Click Here

 

Smallcaps on Radar

 

Deepak Fertilizers – A big cup and handle breakout and now consolidation.

 

Deepak Fertilizers

 

Gujarat Ambuja Exports –Relative Outperformance in the market dip and now a breakout with huge volumes. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club at 200 yest.

 

GAEL Blog

 

Time Techno – Multiple attempts at the 90-95 resistance.

 

 

Time Techno

 

SIS Limited – Range Bound. Can it breakout above 550 mark.

SIS Limited

 

Nooresh

