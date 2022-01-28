Stocks on Radar– 20 + Derivative Charts. Smallcaps–Deepak Fertilizers, Guj Ambuja Exports, SIS Limited , Time Techno

Starting of with a document by my team mate Harsh Doshi

A radar list of F&O stocks. Quite a few at critical supports and some near breakouts. Interesting Setups.

Download the PDF – Click Here

Smallcaps on Radar

Deepak Fertilizers – A big cup and handle breakout and now consolidation.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports –Relative Outperformance in the market dip and now a breakout with huge volumes. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club at 200 yest.

Time Techno – Multiple attempts at the 90-95 resistance.

SIS Limited – Range Bound. Can it breakout above 550 mark.

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE - Rs 6000

Check the brief video - https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

14 + hours of content

1 year access

Loads of Examples.

From Basics to Advanced.

Buy on the Web Store - https://bvuod.courses.store/149782 ( Check entire curriculum.)

Buy on the APP - https://gbolton.page.link/Ng1y