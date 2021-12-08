Stocks on Radar – Tata Steel, Reliance Inds Bannari Amman Spinning, Sanghvi Movers.

A quick look at a few interesting charts.
Tata Steel
Bouncing from supports.
A bounce back to 1250 for now.
Big Momentum change above 1250.
Reliance Inds – Time to again become an outperformer.
2300-2350 to act as strong support and retest area.
Momentum above 2500 can take it to all time highs.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills – BASML
Finally breaking out above the 75 mark.
Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club at lower levels and author is invested.
SANGHVI MOVERS - Setting up for a 3 year breakout. Good Vols.
More momentum above 230-235 can take it to 300-400
Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club around 180-190.
