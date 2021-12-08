Stocks on Radar – Tata Steel, Reliance Inds Bannari Amman Spinning, Sanghvi Movers.

A quick look at a few interesting charts.

Tata Steel

Bouncing from supports.

A bounce back to 1250 for now.

Big Momentum change above 1250.

Reliance Inds – Time to again become an outperformer.

2300-2350 to act as strong support and retest area.

Momentum above 2500 can take it to all time highs.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills – BASML

Finally breaking out above the 75 mark.

Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club at lower levels and author is invested.

SANGHVI MOVERS - Setting up for a 3 year breakout. Good Vols.

More momentum above 230-235 can take it to 300-400

Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club around 180-190.

