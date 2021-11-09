Trend Changers–Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Godrej Inds

Today we look at a few stocks that are setting up for major trend change.

1) Mahindra & Mahindra

We looked at M&M at 750 when it was a risk-reward bet – Check Older Chart

Now it seems the stock is making a huge cup and handle pattern and setting up for an eventual breakout.

Could be a good time to accumulate for the long term.

2) UPL Limited.

The stock gave a big breakout above 670-700 made a move to 850 and has now retested that support and making a good contraction.

A breakout above 760 could indicate a move to a fresh trend and all time highs.

3) Godrej Inds

Good Volumes and breakout on a 3 year time frame.

Very tight contraction of range in last few months.

Disclosure – Recommended at 600-610 in Technical Traders Club

