Tuesday November 9, 2021 21:39 Technical Analysis

Trend Changers–Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Godrej Inds

Today we look at a few stocks that are setting up for major trend change.

 

1) Mahindra & Mahindra

We looked at M&M at 750 when it was a risk-reward bet – Check Older Chart

Now it seems the stock is making a huge cup and handle pattern and setting up for an eventual breakout.

Could be a good time to accumulate for the long term.

M&M long

 

2) UPL Limited.

The stock gave a big breakout above 670-700 made a move to 850 and has now retested that support and making a good contraction.

A breakout above 760 could indicate a move to a fresh trend and all time highs.

 

Upl contraction

 

3) Godrej Inds

Good Volumes and breakout on a 3 year time frame.

Very tight contraction of range in last few months.

Disclosure – Recommended at 600-610 in Technical Traders Club 

Godrej Inds

 

#DiwaliOffer - 15% discount on all our smallcase subscriptions for 6/12 months - Use code - 15DIWALI . All the smallcase on this link - https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com #Smallcase

 

 

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING SESSION – Planning our Good Old Classroom Training Session of 2 days in Mumbai in December.

The Course Details - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training

Price Rs 16000.

If interested mail on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com  with preferred weekend dates ( will be easier to plan .)

For those who cannot make it the Online Course now has same curriculum.

Online Technical Analysis Video Course – A good time to now do it @Rs 6000 .

 

Quickgains F&O Performance FY22 ( Till Oct) https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains Subscription link --- https://instamojo.com/noooreshtech/quickgains-newsletter-service-annual-members/

 

Image

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Happy Dhanteras–Time to Add Some Gold to your Asset Allocation. Stock Charts – TCS , Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Abfrl, bharat forge , bhel and Sun tv

    November 2, 2021

  2. Indices View–Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT , Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Smallcap, Bse Smallcap

    October 27, 2021

  3. Potential Breakouts–India Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, KRBL Limited

    October 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.