Nifty Calculator– Up 37% from previous all time highs of 12430. What next–Make your Guess ?

What is Nifty Calculator ?

-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )

Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )

Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.

Also do remember there is not a direct co-relation of the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated and economy is struggling from 10k-12k-14k Nifty. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

For example a dip to even 12430 a previous all time highs is now 25-27% away. ( If you are bearish try taking the excel sheet to 12.5k-14k and if u can please send it to me too.)

For the current month my attempt would be to get a 18k-19k number on the sheet. ( Finding it tough. So time to be very selective on largecaps.)

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank = 41.13% of Nifty.

Top 10 stocks constitutes 58.59% of Nifty

Top 20 stocks constitutes 77.19% of Nifty

Reliance is the top weight at 9.83%, followed by HDFC Bank at 9.29% . 19.12% of the Index.

Reliance + HDFC Twins = 25.91% of Nifty ( Hope you get it why Nifty does not depict GDP. 26% of India GDP not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

HDFC Twins together constitutes 16.08% of Nifty ( same for some time)

Bottom 25 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 17.14%

Sectoral Observations