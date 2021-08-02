Breakout Charts–Tata Power, Bata, PFC , Shree Cements, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech , United Breweries.

Looking at some large and large midcap names with interesting chart formations.

Tata Power – The Steady Trend Continues with the pattern – Breakout, Consolidate , Breakout. Covering it since 60.

PFC – Breakout Done. More Momentum above 140-142.

Bata India – On verge of a Cup and Handle Breakout.

Shree Cements – Breakout done. Lagging behind in the Cement Momentum.

Larsen and Toubro – A giant about to Wake Up.

HCL TECH – Range Breakout on Cards.

United Breweries – Consolidating around Resistance.

