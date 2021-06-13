Sunday June 13, 2021 21:27 Technical Analysis

Breakout Radar–Dr Reddys, Jindal Steel, MGL, National Aluminium

A quick look at a few interesting charts for coming weeks.

Posting only large caps.

Smallcaps, midcaps have been in a strong run and continue to be also. But one needs to be nimble and strict with stoplosses going forward in the broader markets.

 

Dr Reddys – Finally breaks out

Dr Reddys Labs

 

A lot of Steel stocks have given shorter term breakouts – Tata Steel, sail, jsw steel and others.

Jindal Steel looks the best risk reward

 

JINDAL STEEL -

Good correction from recent highs.
Base and consolidation.
Now back towards recent highs possibly.

 

Jindal Steel Blog

 

Disclosure – Above two recommended in QuickGains F&O ( we can exit any time as holding periods are a few days for us in this product)

 

National Aluminium – Eventually can be a good catch up trade if it can breakout above 76

Would you pre-empt this one ?

Nalco blog

 

MGL – Can it breakout.

MGL charrt

 

