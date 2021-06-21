Monday June 21, 2021 22:48 Technical Analysis

Bank Nifty–About to take leadership above 35000-35300. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

A quick take on Bank Nifty.

 

Bank Nifty Technical View-

  • In a tight range for one month.
  • Bank Nifty was at 34k back in February also.

Bank Nifty 21 June 

 

HDFC Bank

  • It was at 1450-1500 even in November Dec 2020.

HDFC Bank oops

 

ICICI BANK

  • A leader which is setting up for a fresh breakout.

ICICI Bank br

 

The rest of the banks like SBI, AXIS and Kotak and even smaller names have been a consolidation for last few months. Time to watch for follow up.

 

New Youtube Video – Journey of a Trade

 

How TVSSRICHAK Stock Returned 41.08% in a month | Journey of a Trade

 

 

