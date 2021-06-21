Bank Nifty–About to take leadership above 35000-35300. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

A quick take on Bank Nifty.

Bank Nifty Technical View-

In a tight range for one month.

Bank Nifty was at 34k back in February also.

HDFC Bank

It was at 1450-1500 even in November Dec 2020.

ICICI BANK

A leader which is setting up for a fresh breakout.

The rest of the banks like SBI, AXIS and Kotak and even smaller names have been a consolidation for last few months. Time to watch for follow up.

