Top 5 Books on Investing by Indian Authors

Top Books On Investing by Indian Authors.

Very few books on Investing by Indian Authors.

What do you think is the reason for that ?

But whatever is written is quite to the point and a delight to read. A big thanks to the authors of these books.

My Favourite 5

1) MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal & Saurabh Basrar





A book that is not just a Must Read but to be read Multiple Times.

2) Indias Money Monarchs by Chetan Parikh, Navin Agrawal & Utpal Seth

An old book but still very relevant.

Finally, a Kindle edition is available Love RJ's interview.

3) Value Investing and Behavioural Finance and Stocks to Riches by Parag Parikh

A very easy-to-read book. A super person who left this world early but his legacy continues at

4) The Scam by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu

&

The book is very detailed and brilliant work.

The TV series on Harshad Mehta is fun to watch with a lot of cinematic liberties taken. The book is the real deal.

5) Bulls Bears and other Beasts by Santosh Nair





History of Indian Markets could have been made fun to read like a fiction book only by a super write like Santosh.

I enjoyed the chapter - "The Denouement"

If you are interested in reading about Investing and all resources in an Indian Context.

Do read this series we have done The Weekend MBA in Investing

