Top 5 Books on Investing by Indian Authors

Top Books On Investing by Indian Authors.
Very few books on Investing by Indian Authors.
What do you think is the reason for that ?
But whatever is written is quite to the point and a delight to read. A big thanks to the authors of these books.
My Favourite 5
1) MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal & Saurabh Basrar
Twitter - @vishalmittal22 & @basrars
Book Link - https://amzn.to/3Kkic5f
A book that is not just a Must Read but to be read Multiple Times.
One of the interview snippet I found interesting. Many more on this post - http://bit.ly/3k5cFF9
2) Indias Money Monarchs by Chetan Parikh, Navin Agrawal & Utpal Seth
An old book but still very relevant.
Finally, a Kindle edition is available Love RJ's interview.
3) Value Investing and Behavioural Finance and Stocks to Riches by Parag Parikh
A very easy-to-read book. A super person who left this world early but his legacy continues at
on his principles. https://amzn.to/3S8vQKJ
4) The Scam by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu
&
The book is very detailed and brilliant work.
The TV series on Harshad Mehta is fun to watch with a lot of cinematic liberties taken. The book is the real deal.
Book Link - https://t.co/Tcj6VZM4D4
5) Bulls Bears and other Beasts by Santosh Nair
Twitter - @sant0nair
History of Indian Markets could have been made fun to read like a fiction book only by a super write like Santosh.
I enjoyed the chapter - "The Denouement"
Book Link - https://amzn.to/3Kkic5f
If you are interested in reading about Investing and all resources in an Indian Context.
Do read this series we have done The Weekend MBA in Investing
