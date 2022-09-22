Long Term Charts–Axis Bank, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, United Spirits & Sun Pharma .

Scanning through the FNO space and stocks which are showing possibilities of a long term breakout and leadership change.

15% Discount Technical Traders Room

A 15% discount on our new product, Technical Traders Room until 30th September 2022 Use code: MAIL15 To avail the offer, click on the below link https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i

Those who have already subscribed can extend their subscription using the same link

Axis Bank

At least 6 attempts done at the 820 band.

Strong base made at 620-650.

Expect it to be the new leader in the Banking Space. ( covered in our Banking Report in June )

750-770 support. Big breakout above 820-840.

Ashok Leyland

Resistances at 143 and 155 taken out.

Test of 170 done.

Now can breakout into all time highs.

Supports at 145-155.

Bharat Forge

Still far away from the breakout but a good base done.

Big breakout above 800-850.

2015 highs at 680. An underperformer.

700-740 good support.

United Spirits.

Lots of expectations over the years but barely any returns from 2015.

Finally the breakout of 750 done and retest also done.

Now setting up for a move back to ATH

A good long term consumption story ?

Sun Pharma

The best performer in 2012-2015 in the Pharma rally.

950 a major resistance from 2015.

2 attempts at 950 done in this year.

Can it breakout above 950 ?

Technical Analysis Training Mumbai–October 15-16.

1) Free Access to Online Course 1 year. (Rs 6000 )

2) Free Refresher

3) 2 months Technical Traders Rooom

4) 10-12 batch size

Fees Rs 16000

Payment Link https://bit.ly/3DCU5vm

For more details https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/09/technical-analysis-training-mumbai-october-15-16.html