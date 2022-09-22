Long Term Charts–Axis Bank, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, United Spirits & Sun Pharma .

Scanning through the FNO space and stocks which are showing possibilities of a long term breakout and leadership change.
Axis Bank
- At least 6 attempts done at the 820 band.
- Strong base made at 620-650.
- Expect it to be the new leader in the Banking Space. ( covered in our Banking Report in June )
- 750-770 support. Big breakout above 820-840.
Ashok Leyland
- Resistances at 143 and 155 taken out.
- Test of 170 done.
- Now can breakout into all time highs.
- Supports at 145-155.
Bharat Forge
- Still far away from the breakout but a good base done.
- Big breakout above 800-850.
- 2015 highs at 680. An underperformer.
- 700-740 good support.
United Spirits.
- Lots of expectations over the years but barely any returns from 2015.
- Finally the breakout of 750 done and retest also done.
- Now setting up for a move back to ATH
- A good long term consumption story ?
Sun Pharma
- The best performer in 2012-2015 in the Pharma rally.
- 950 a major resistance from 2015.
- 2 attempts at 950 done in this year.
- Can it breakout above 950 ?
