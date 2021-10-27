Indices View–Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT , Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Smallcap, Bse Smallcap

A look through the various indices and how they are shaping up.

Nifty – Bounces from recent breakout point. Still open for fresh highs.

Bank Nifty – From underperformance to outperformance finally.

Nifty IT – Range bound or a breakdown is coming ? A classical double top if it breaks and sustains below 34500

Nifty Metals – Trend up but False Moves. Changes down only below 5200-5300.

Nifty Pharma – Range bound move continues. Below 13500 a negative.

Nifty Mid 100 – A standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

Nifty Smallcap 100 – Just a standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

BSE Smallcap Index – A standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

Until now one could buy any stock on momentum and it would work. Time to be careful in stock selection.

