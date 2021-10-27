Wednesday October 27, 2021 8:50 Technical Analysis

Indices View–Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT , Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Smallcap, Bse Smallcap

A look through the various indices and how they are shaping up.

 

Nifty – Bounces from recent breakout point. Still open for fresh highs.

 

Nifty Technical View

 

Bank Nifty – From underperformance to outperformance finally.

 

Bank Nifty technical view

 

Nifty IT – Range bound or a breakdown is coming ? A classical double top if it breaks and sustains below 34500

 

Nifty IT technical view

 

Nifty Metals – Trend up but False Moves. Changes down only below 5200-5300.

 

Nifty Metal Technical View

 

Nifty Pharma – Range bound move continues. Below 13500 a negative.

Nifty Pharma

 

Nifty Mid 100 – A standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

 

Nifty Mid 100

 

Nifty Smallcap 100 – Just a standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

 

Nifty Smallcap

 

BSE Smallcap Index – A standard correction. It may no more be All stocks go up when index goes up. Moves will be very selective.

  Until now one could buy any stock on momentum and it would work. Time to be careful in stock selection.

 

BSE Smallcap Technical View

 

 

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING SESSION – Planning our Good Old Classroom Training Session of 2 days in Mumbai in November.

The Course Details - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training

Price Rs 16000.

If interested mail on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com  with preferred weekend dates ( will be easier to plan .)

For those who cannot make it the Online Course now has same curriculum.

Online Technical Analysis Video Course – A good time to now do it @Rs 6000 .

Smallcase Launch - Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout )

For any queries whatsapp 7977801488 pr mail nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Potential Breakouts–India Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, KRBL Limited

    October 14, 2021

  2. Interesting Charts from Commodities, Global Indices, Indian Indices. Co-Relations breaking ?

    October 12, 2021

  3. New Report @ Rs 2499 –The Most Hated Promoter Group is Changing Long Term Trends.

    October 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.